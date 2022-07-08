Where Are All The Big Brother Australia Winners Now?

My schoolyard was split in two: those who watched Big Brother and those whose parents forbade them from watching it. Fortunately, I fell into the former camp (which earned me instant cool points).
Since its debut on Aussie screens in 2001, Big Brother has gone through many transformations (and its own set of issues) — but after a hiatus, it's back in a big way.
Out of the 250+ housemates in Big Brother Australia's history, 14 have gone on to claim the winning title. Here, we track every single winner and see what they're up to now — as well as where you can follow them. As you know, Big Brother is always watching.