It's been back for the past two years since its reboot in 2020, and now Big Brother Australia will hit our screens once again in 2023.
The popular reality show involves a group of contestants from various walks of life entering the BB house for the ultimate social experiment and the chance to walk away with hundreds of thousands of dollars at the end. While the show is in the early stages of production, here's what we know so far about the 2023 season of Big Brother Australia: House Of Love.
Who Is In The Cast?
The cast of Big Brother 2023 is yet to be announced, and after last year's Royalty vs New Contenders season which saw old contestants like Tully and Drew, and winner Reggie Bird return to the show, we wonder if there will be more familiar faces this time around.
What we do know is that all of the cast will be single people, and that the new season of Big Brother is related to finding love in the BB house.
"The new series will feature a house full of singles – with Big Brother playing the mischievous cupid," reads a statement on the show's official Instagram account.
Who Is The Host?
Big Brother has had various hosts over the years including Gretel Killeen, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O. But Sonia Kruger will be returning as host of Big Brother 2023 after fronting the show for recent seasons.
What Is The Air Date?
The premiere date for Big Brother 2023 hasn't been announced, but it is just one of many reality shows airing in 2023 including The Bachelor, Australian Survivor: Heroes Versus Villains, MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
What Is The Prize?
Last year the majority of the show was pre-filmed, but viewers got to see three housemates left standing in a live grand final episode where Australia voted to decide who won the $250,000 prize. We can only assume this format will follow in 2023 but time will tell.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of Big Brother Australia.