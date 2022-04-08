For the better half of the '00s, Big Brother had a firm grip on the Australian public. Who could forget the rollercoaster relationship between Tully Smyth and Anthony Drew? To this day, I still get the iconic 'Oats Ala Layla' tune stuck in my head.
The show has been back for a couple of years now, with 2020 kicking off its reboot. While last year's season was controversial for its 'VIP' slant that saw celebrity stars flout quarantine rules and only one person of colour being cast (who was also the former advisor to Donald Trump), this year's season looks more promising.
In an all-too-popular franchise move (as seen with Masterchef and Survivor), this year's season will see old favourites and Big Brother fans returning to the house.
While we can't predict everything this season has in store for us, here is everything we do know about the 2022 season of Big Brother.
Who Is In The Cast?
For its 21st birthday in Australia, Big Brother royalty will be going up against new contenders.
Tully Smyth, 34 and Anthony Drew, 33 are two of the old favourites that fans are excited to see back on screen after their 2013 season together. The winner from the same year, Tim Dormer, 37, will also be returning.
2003's winner Reggie Bird, 42 will also become a housemate, as will 2004's winner, Trevor Butler, 48.
Layla Subritzky, 33, from the famed 'Oats Ala Layla' song back in 2012, will return too. As will Dave Graham, 42 from 2006's season and Estelle Landy, 33 from 2012's season.
The first new housemates includes entrepreneur Aleisha who is 24 and says that she's "a very good liar" and that "lying comes scarily easily" to her. Joel, 26, is a fitness fanatic who says that he is a "strong, physical player". 25-year-old Johnson pegs himself as a Big Brother superfan who, according to himself, has watched every second of every episode. Josh, a 32-year-old ex-international model and Sam, a 31-year-old intimacy coach who says that she "flirt[s] with women just as much as [she] flirt[s] with men" round out the first five.
Sonia Kruger will be returning as host. The air date has not been announced — but stay tuned.