Even MasterChef Australia Winner Nat Thaipun Struggles With Imposter Syndrome

Being Thai-Australian , Nat's journey has come with struggles being in the hospitality industry. At times, she wondered if she was hired because of her skills, or if she needed to fill a diversity quota. "I'm such an overachiever as well, but sometimes I have this thing where I feel like I'm only achieving things because I'm like, a diversity card. That sounds horrible, but sometimes I'm like, 'Oh, I feel like I'm an easy pick because I'm a woman with tatts, and then I just happen to be of colour as well'. I tick all the boxes, and you know, that's probably why people choose me for things," she admits. "But at the same time, I have to remind myself that I'm good at what I do, and I truly do believe that now. I'm starting to believe it more and more every day."