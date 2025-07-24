Even MasterChef Australia Winner Nat Thaipun Struggles With Imposter Syndrome
MasterChef Australia's Nat Thaipun has had a whirlwind year since taking home the grand prize during the 2024 finale. She's worked alongside Jamie Oliver in London, has her first cookbook Anywhere and Everywhere coming out this year, completed 22 pop-ups, and has a new docu-series called For Now launching in August. Yet, when Refinery29 Australia speaks to her, she admits she still struggles with "imposter syndrome" — a feeling that's far too common in women.
The young cook is returning to the MasterChef Australia kitchen later this month alongside former winner Julie Goodwin, and will be judging food cooked by the remaining contestants — all who are professional chefs. Even though she's had such an incredible career so far, Nat couldn't help but have "the jitters" and nervous energy running through her veins. "It was terrifying trying to set a challenge for these chefs, because obviously, it's Back To Win, and there were a lot of amazing contestants. It's just a lot of pressure for me," she admits. "I always have imposter syndrome, so yes, I definitely had imposter syndrome [in that moment]."
The concept of "imposter syndrome" was first introduced in 1978 by researchers Pauline Rose Clance and Suzanne Ament Imes. After studying 150 women at the top of their field — who also had PhDs — they discovered the subjects continually believed they were lucky to have success and felt they were considered more intelligent and capable than in reality. For Nat, her link to imposter syndrome harks back to her childhood, when her mother dismissed her dreams of becoming a professional chef. "The imposter syndrome part just comes from something that is very personal to me as well.... because in Thai culture, being in the kitchen is quite normal," she explains. "When I told my mum I wanted to be a chef like her when I was really young, she was like, 'You wouldn't, you can't be a chef because you're Thai. Like [all] Thai people know how to cook'."
It's a hard feeling to overcome, especially when society is built around building up and supporting men, so how did the chef realise she finally deserves a seat at the table? "No matter what, I feel like you'll always feel imposter syndrome.... I think it's got to be one of those things where, for me, even in the last year, it was like over time. The more [MasterChef Australia] episodes I had won through my dishes, [the more I] had to really hype myself up," she says. "Celebrating the little wins that you have in life is just so, so important. Not even just in life, just in your job, in your day-to-day, and in the cook."
Nat believes we are far too hard on ourselves, and with the world being so "difficult and tough", we simply need to give ourselves a break. "It's really important to make sure that you understand you've come a long way. You've learned a lot, give yourself a pat on the back."
Being Thai-Australian, Nat's journey has come with struggles being in the hospitality industry. At times, she wondered if she was hired because of her skills, or if she needed to fill a diversity quota. "I'm such an overachiever as well, but sometimes I have this thing where I feel like I'm only achieving things because I'm like, a diversity card. That sounds horrible, but sometimes I'm like, 'Oh, I feel like I'm an easy pick because I'm a woman with tatts, and then I just happen to be of colour as well'. I tick all the boxes, and you know, that's probably why people choose me for things," she admits. "But at the same time, I have to remind myself that I'm good at what I do, and I truly do believe that now. I'm starting to believe it more and more every day."
The cookbook author notes she's become an inspiration for younger women who are "terrified" of entering a career in hospitality, which is a "beautiful" thing. "If I stay in the context of the kitchen and hospitality, I represent something that is so much more, and it's inspiring for women, especially younger women as well," she says excitedly.
"I'm inspiring them to actually go into the kitchen and not be afraid... I think that's pretty beautiful."
Nat Thaipun is a guest chef on MasterChef Australia: Back to Win at 7pm on Sunday 27 July on 10.
