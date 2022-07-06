MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites star Julie Goodwin has responded to some viewers' claims that the judges have shown 'favouritism' towards particular contestants over others.
Speaking to Refinery29 Australia, Goodwin says it's disappointing that some fans insist that judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen favoured contestant Daniel Lamble during last night's elimination cook by telling him to check on the temperature of the oven that was cooking his fish.
"I have strong thoughts about that," says the 51-year-old. "That's not true."
Goodwin, who was ultimately eliminated at the end of last night after her cake was burnt, says the judges check up on all of the contestants and offer advice throughout the challenges, but not every scene is necessarily aired due to time constraints.
"What you have when you film an episode of MasterChef is multiple cameras filming for multiple hours and it's all cut down into a one-and-a-half hour episode. Nobody sees everything that happens," she explains.
"It's edited so that you see that what the challenge is, what the cooks do, the tasting and the verdict. They have to tell that story in a really short way because otherwise, it'd be a very long and very boring television show."
During last night's episode of MasterChef, contestants Daniel Lamble, Billie McKay, Sarah Todd and of course Goodwin, each had to prepare a course of food for the judges to taste using either whiskey or gin as the hero ingredient.
Lamble, who was in charge of whipping up a seafood dish, was initially taken aback when judges Zonfrillo and Allen suggested he was trying to do too much in the three-hour time limit. Later they reminded him it might be time to check on his fish in the oven, and after it was overcooked he whipped up a squid alternative in 30 minutes. Some fans on Twitter questioned why they only saw the judges helping Lamble, but not the other contenders.
Goodwin says contrary to what audiences saw, some of the judges' input may not have necessarily served Lamble that well anyway.
"In terms of what happened last night, people can say they [the judges] helped him by telling him that he hadn't turned the oven down, but it was too late," says Goodwin.
"I would also say that when they come around to you and completely question your whole idea of your dish, that's also not helpful, right? So they turned him off the dish he wanted to do and it ended up being a mess.
"He's the one that, by himself, pulled that out of the bag and did a three-hour cook in 30 minutes, and I will stand toe-to-toe with anyone that says he doesn't deserve the [positive] feedback that he got because that's not true.
"I would actually say that I know that when the judges get that much in your face about a dish, it's harmful, not helpful. And whatever perceived help Daniel got was too little too late."
Not only does Goodwin take a firm stance against accusations that the judges have favourites, but she's passionate about calling out strangers who are unpleasant online. Of course, public criticism comes with the territory of being a reality TV star. But in defending Lamble's place in the top four, Goodwin says that viewers need to be kind and realise not everything is screened and contestants are real people with real feelings.
"He deserves to be there along with everybody else, and I feel frustrated and I feel hurt when people shoot slings and arrows, especially at the young ones because it's hard for them to see and hear," she says.
"Even if they avoid social media, there's always a mate or a family member who's watching who feels like they have to let you know. So I wish that people would behave with the same kindness online that they would show if they were talking to us face-to-face."
There are now four contestants remaining on the show ahead of the July 12 finale, including two favourites (previous contestants who have returned this year) and two fans (amateur home cooks).
The previously eliminated contestants are Julie Goodwin (Season 1), Alvin Quah (Season 2) Sashi Cheliah (Season 10), Michael Weldon (Season 3), Christina Batista (Season 5), John Carasig (Season 7), Aldo Ortado (Season 10), Mindy Woods (Season 4), Minoli De Silva (Season 13), Tommy Pham (Season 13), Ali Stoner, Jenn Lee, Chris Tran, Dulan Hapuarachchi, Harry Tomlinson, Matt Landmark, Max Krapivsky, Melanie Persson, Montana Hughes and Steph Woon.
