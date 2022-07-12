MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites star Sarah Todd has opened up about the severe migraines she experiences in and out of the kitchen.
The 34-year-old says they often strike when she's under pressure, and practising mindfulness or "going into a dark room" are often her initial responses to dealing with them, particularly when she has an event.
"Migraines have always been something that I’ve lived with, but it’s a very tough one to work through because [they happen] usually when it’s something that can’t be moved or can’t be stopped,” she recently told Body & Soul.
"I need to keep working through, like, trying to go out on stage with thousands of people watching me, and I’m in the toilet vomiting just before. You just can’t say, 'Oh guys, I can’t come out right now, let’s do this tomorrow.'"
Like many in the hospitality industry, Todd's work was impacted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Australia in early 2020. The Melbourne-based single mum wasn't able to travel back to India to oversee her restaurant in Goa, and public appearances were on pause.
She had been consistently on the go since placing 10th on MasterChef's sixth season in 2014. The pandemic forced her to press pause on her busy schedule, something she'd struggled to do earlier as she doesn't like to say 'no' to things. In her interview with the publication, she says she was "probably on the verge of a mental breakdown" by this point.
"I was getting to that point where I was being pulled in all directions. I really don’t think I could have kept going," she said.
After enjoying some time to slow down, Todd received the phone call asking her if she'd return to MasterChef for the 2022 Fans & Favourites season. It was an opportunity she jumped at and it all came down to great timing.
"It was actually such a perfect thing to do because at this point of COVID, a lot of people weren't really back into full-time work or around people," she tells Refinery29 Australia.
"So for us to have that opportunity to be around people all the time, it was like, 'Oh my god [I'm like] like living life to the fullest'."
Todd will be up against Billie McKay in the MasterChef grand finale tonight, where they will be cooking for judges, Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong, Andy Allen as well as British celebrity chef, Heston Blumenthal. After they taste, the winner will be announced.
This year's season featured 12 previous contestants (favourites) and 12 amateur home cooks (fans).
The previously eliminated contestants are Julie Goodwin (Season 1), Alvin Quah (Season 2) Sashi Cheliah (Season 10), Michael Weldon (Season 3), Christina Batista (Season 5), John Carasig (Season 7), Aldo Ortado (Season 10), Mindy Woods (Season 4), Minoli De Silva (Season 13), Tommy Pham (Season 13), Daniel Lamble, Ali Stoner, Jenn Lee, Chris Tran, Keyma Vasquez Montero, Dulan Hapuarachchi, Harry Tomlinson, Matt Landmark, Max Krapivsky, Melanie Persson, Montana Hughes and Steph Woon.
The MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites finale will air on Tuesday, July 12 at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.