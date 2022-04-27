Ever since she made her MasterChef Australia judging debut in 2020, Melissa Leong has attracted a legion of followers who've sung her praises for her relatable on-screen presence, impressive food knowledge and eloquent critique of contestants' dishes.
She's also become a small screen fashion icon in her own right, with her bold, show-stopping earrings, food-proof lipstick and vibrant frocks often the subject of viewers' tweets.
As she returns to the show this year for MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Leong says that food and fashion are the ultimate pairing, and she's very hands-on when it comes to the selection of her outfits on the show.
"I've always had ultimate say over how I look," the 40-year-old tells Refinery29 Australia. "And I think... that's really important for humans in general to be able to express themselves in the way that they see themselves. So I'm very clear about what I want to look like and how I wish to project myself."
Below, we take a look at Leong's stunning on-screen style on MasterChef this season with designer details and how you can achieve a similar look.
Episode 1
So far, all of the dresses that Leong has worn this season are from Aussie label Husk. While unfortunately none of them seem to be available to purchase online anymore, we've scoured the internet for some stylish alternatives. Here, Leong's teamed a bright yellow number with a pair of Seed Bead Trapeze earrings from Lovisa ($25.99).
Episode 2
Leong pairs this stripy Husk top and shorts with strappy gold heels from Dolce Firme and metallic earrings from Mimco.
Episode 4
Leong rocks this Husk pink and green tiered maxi from in week 1 with heels from Edward Meller and Issy. No 5 Peach Glitter earrings ($40) from Lellie Jewellery (handmade in Tasmania).
Episode 5
I'm a big fan of working monochrome with red, which is exactly what Leong does here. Her black and white printed Husk dress is complemented by the striking Reba Earrings ($30) from Elliart Designs, which is based in NSW regional town, Condobolin.
Episode 6
Leong's purple floral maxi dress from Husk looks gorgeous with a pair of Jazzy Jeff Glimmer - Dangle J earrings ($35) from Dented Diva and Steve Madden shoes.
Episode 7
In a cut-out black and white dress secured with a glossy belt, Leong steals the show for the season's first pressure test, paired with fun accessories like blue Steve Madden pumps and feathery Zara earrings.
This year, Leong continues being a judge on MasterChef alongside Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen. The trio made their judging panel debut two years ago, replacing Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.
Leong promises that this season — which features 12 'favourites' from previous seasons and 12 'fans' who are amateur home cooks — is really going to up the ante.
"What you have is 12 returning contestants who, yes, they bring so much to it. But what the fans bring is this unbridled enthusiasm for wanting to excel and to also impress the people that they've grown up watching for so many years on their favourite television show," she explains.
"And what you get is this energy and this enthusiasm as well as just a significant amount of culinary skills."
In terms of the cast, the favourites include Julie Goodwin (Season 1), Billie McKay (Season 7), Sashi Cheliah (Season 10), Alvin Quah (Season 2), Michael Weldon (Season 3) Mindy Woods (Season 4), Christina Batista (Season 5), Sarah Todd (Season 6), John Carasig (Season 7), Aldo Ortado (Season 10), Minoli De Silva (Season 13) and Tommy Pham (Season 13).
The fans are Ali Stoner, Jenn Lee, Chris Tran, Daniel Lamble, Dulan Hapuarachchi, Harry Tomlinson, Keyma Vasquez Montero, Matt Landmark, Max Krapivsky, Melanie Persson, Montana Hughes and Steph Woon.
MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites airs Sunday to Thursday at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10Play.