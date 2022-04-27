Story from Entertainment

Inside Melissa Leong’s Colourful Wardrobe On MasterChef Australia This Season

Alicia Vrajlal
Image courtesy of Channel 10
MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites judge Melissa Leong
Ever since she made her MasterChef Australia judging debut in 2020, Melissa Leong has attracted a legion of followers who've sung her praises for her relatable on-screen presence, impressive food knowledge and eloquent critique of contestants' dishes.
She's also become a small screen fashion icon in her own right, with her bold, show-stopping earrings, food-proof lipstick and vibrant frocks often the subject of viewers' tweets.
As she returns to the show this year for MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Leong says that food and fashion are the ultimate pairing, and she's very hands-on when it comes to the selection of her outfits on the show.
"I've always had ultimate say over how I look," the 40-year-old tells Refinery29 Australia. "And I think... that's really important for humans in general to be able to express themselves in the way that they see themselves. So I'm very clear about what I want to look like and how I wish to project myself."
Below, we take a look at Leong's stunning on-screen style on MasterChef this season with designer details and how you can achieve a similar look.
Episode 1

Image courtesy of Channel 10
Image courtesy of Channel 10
So far, all of the dresses that Leong has worn this season are from Aussie label Husk. While unfortunately none of them seem to be available to purchase online anymore, we've scoured the internet for some stylish alternatives. Here, Leong's teamed a bright yellow number with a pair of Seed Bead Trapeze earrings from Lovisa ($25.99).
Alice McCall
Lovergirl Mini Dress
$106.25
The Iconic
Marcs
Eva Linen Dress
$159.00$279.95
The Iconic
Rebecca Vallance
Gialla Short Kaftan
$87.25
The Iconic

Episode 2

Image courtesy of Channel 10
Image courtesy of Channel 10
Leong pairs this stripy Husk top and shorts with strappy gold heels from Dolce Firme and metallic earrings from Mimco.
Salvatore Ferragamo
Fine-knit Striped Midi Dress
$1435.00$1435.00
Farfetch
Rejina Pyo
Rejina Pyo Milo Striped Shirt Dress
$1074.00$1074.00
Farfetch
City Chic
Intrigue Stripe Dress
$99.95
The Iconic

Episode 4

Image courtesy of Channel 10
Image courtesy of Channel 10
Leong rocks this Husk pink and green tiered maxi from in week 1 with heels from Edward Meller and Issy. No 5 Peach Glitter earrings ($40) from Lellie Jewellery (handmade in Tasmania).
Leo Lin
Wild Horses Ruffle Dress
$999.00
The Iconic
La DoubleJ
La Doublej Long And Sassy Dress
$1700.00$1700.00
Farfetch
Diane von Furstenberg
Queena Dress
$276.09
The Iconic

Episode 5

Image courtesy of Channel 10
Image courtesy of Channel 10
Patrizia Pepe
Patrizia Pepe Floral-print Sleeveless Dress
$344.00
Farfetch
Vivetta
Vivetta Abstract-print Cut-out Dress
$976.00
Farfetch
Zara
Printed Midi Dress
$109.00
Zara
I'm a big fan of working monochrome with red, which is exactly what Leong does here. Her black and white printed Husk dress is complemented by the striking Reba Earrings ($30) from Elliart Designs, which is based in NSW regional town, Condobolin.

Episode 6

Image courtesy of Channel 10
Image courtesy of Channel 10
Forte Forte
Leaf Print Wrap Dress
$966.00$966.00
Farfetch
Tussah
Paris Midi Dress
$139.95
The Iconic
Adam Lippes
Foliage Print Belted Shirt Dress
$2518.00$2518.00
Farfetch
Leong's purple floral maxi dress from Husk looks gorgeous with a pair of Jazzy Jeff Glimmer - Dangle J earrings ($35) from Dented Diva and Steve Madden shoes.

Episode 7

Image courtesy of Channel 10
Image courtesy of Channel 10
Boteh
Boteh Hermia Floral-print Maxi Dress
$405.00
Farfetch
Ghospell
Ghospell Long Sleeve Maxi Dress With Cut O...
$136.00$170.00
ASOS
Husk
Fossil Dress - Print
$649.00
Husk
In a cut-out black and white dress secured with a glossy belt, Leong steals the show for the season's first pressure test, paired with fun accessories like blue Steve Madden pumps and feathery Zara earrings.
This year, Leong continues being a judge on MasterChef alongside Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen. The trio made their judging panel debut two years ago, replacing Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.
Leong promises that this season — which features 12 'favourites' from previous seasons and 12 'fans' who are amateur home cooks — is really going to up the ante.
"What you have is 12 returning contestants who, yes, they bring so much to it. But what the fans bring is this unbridled enthusiasm for wanting to excel and to also impress the people that they've grown up watching for so many years on their favourite television show," she explains.
"And what you get is this energy and this enthusiasm as well as just a significant amount of culinary skills."
Image courtesy of Channel 10
The cast of MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites
In terms of the cast, the favourites include Julie Goodwin (Season 1), Billie McKay (Season 7), Sashi Cheliah (Season 10), Alvin Quah (Season 2), Michael Weldon (Season 3) Mindy Woods (Season 4), Christina Batista (Season 5), Sarah Todd (Season 6), John Carasig (Season 7), Aldo Ortado (Season 10), Minoli De Silva (Season 13) and Tommy Pham (Season 13).
The fans are Ali Stoner, Jenn Lee, Chris Tran, Daniel Lamble, Dulan Hapuarachchi, Harry Tomlinson, Keyma Vasquez Montero, Matt Landmark, Max Krapivsky, Melanie PerssonMontana Hughes and Steph Woon.
MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites airs Sunday to Thursday at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10Play.
