MasterChef Australia Lifts The Lid On Its Pressure Cooker Environment & Stars’ Mental Health Struggles
#MasterChefAU is really leaning into showing the stress & anxiety these shows put people under, and representing it with empathy. Another reason why I like the reincarnation of the show— Bethanie Blanchard (@beth_blanchard) May 2, 2022
The faves from earlier seasons really seem to be struggling with coming back to the masterchef kitchen. It seems to be a much more stressful and difficult environment than it used to be #MasterChefAU— Hannah (@Hannah_LMN) May 2, 2022
It's truly the #MasterChefAU season of impostor syndrome, meltdowns and panic attacks. And all from the faves. Something something chefs, mythmaking, impact of this show on Australian culinary consciousness, new judges, Mel's empathy and mental health awareness.— Sam van Zweden (@samvanzweden) May 2, 2022
seeing alvin cry on tv is heartbreaking but in the best way — holding space for asian men to be emotional is so important! #masterchefau— maggie zhou (@yemagz) April 26, 2022