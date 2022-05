Throughout the 13 years it's been on screen, MasterChef Australia has always been known for feel-good viewing. The most rivalry we see is during elimination challenges or pressure tests, and even then the contestants often help each other out with spare ingredients or utensils and by tasting each other's dishes. You end up finishing each episode feeling happier (and hungrier), and it's this heartfelt camaraderie that has made MasterChef such a success.