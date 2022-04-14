As a proud Indigenous woman, I know that the creation and caretaking of Country is of the utmost sacred importance. The gathering, sourcing and protection of our native foods is also part of our responsibility to Country. Our foods are linked to our Dreaming, our country, our history and our culture. They are in our DNA. This connection is inseparable and in the great words of Uncle Bruce Pascoe, "You can't eat our food if you can't swallow our history."