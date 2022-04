When I think about Yeow's accomplishments, I always think about how inspiring it is to see her as an Asian woman with her own cooking show — an opportunity that came off the back of her MasterChef success. It's unfortunately still rare in Australia to see a woman of colour front her own TV show, and Yeow has been the face of two of her own shows, ABC's Poh's Kitchen and Poh & Co on SBS. She more recently fronted SBS's Adam and Poh’s Malaysia in Australia alongside fellow MasterChef fave, Adam Liaw, and is also the co-host host of Channel 9's Snackmasters which was recently green-lit for a second season.