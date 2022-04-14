Since first airing in 2009, MasterChef has celebrated the talents of amateur home cooks, allowing them to showcase their culinary skills in front of the nation and learn some techniques from the celebrity judges along the way. Over the past 13 years, eight women have won MasterChef (putting females in the majority of winners). But grand finale winners aside, the reality show's true victory lies in the way in which it has helped launch the successful careers of many incredible women in Australian food and entertainment.