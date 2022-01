Why Poh Ling Yeow & Maria Thattil Unpacking Beauty Standards Hits Home For WOC

Thattil's not alone. As a South Asian woman myself, I remember dyeing my hair in my early 20s in a bid to look less Indian while studying journalism. I truly believed the more ethnically ambiguous I looked, the more likely it would be that I would land a media career in television. Up until that point, I had rarely seen a brown woman on Australian news television. Now, when I make TV appearances, I still worry that the darker circles under my eyes, which are very common amongst South Asian skin tones will show on-screen. Thattil said she too was anxious about the pigmentation when she went into the jungle.