Who Is In The Cast Of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! In 2023?

It's the time of the year when a lineup of famous faces arrives in the South African jungle to compete on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! One of the best parts of the reality TV show in my opinion is the guessing game that kicks off before the competition has even begun.
In the weeks leading up to I'm A Celeb, the show's hosts Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown will continue to tease us with cryptic clues about who will be going into the jungle to compete.
Last year we saw a range of celebrities going head-to-head in order to win the final prize money for their nominated charity. Comedian Dylan Lewis won the ultimate crown at the end of the season, and was joined on the show by model Maria Thattil, former MasterChef star Poh Ling Yeow, ex-MAFS star Davina Rankin, professional swimmer Emily Seebohm and many more.
As we count down to a new season filled with more creepy crawlies and juicy campfire chats, here's a round-up of all the clues that have dropped — and who's speculated to enter the I'm A Celeb jungle in 2023.
Radio host
The first clue for this season surrounds a radio host who loves to "kiss and tell", and our minds immediately jump to Jackie O. The 48-year-old hosts KIIS FM's breakfast radio show called The Kyle & Jackie O Show, alongside Australian Idol host Kyle Sandilands. Plus, she already has connections to Channel 10 after being a judge on The Masked Singer.
Other guesses that I'm A Celeb fans have made on the show's official Instagram account include Em Rusciano, Fifi Box and Kate Langbroek.
UK TV Star
Clue number two assures us that international talent is heading to the jungle on this season of I'm A Celeb.
What we've been told so far is that "when a UK star lands in the African jungle, drama will be a shore thing".
The choice of words is already very telling — surely the word 'shore' is referring to a Geordie Shore cast member. With 23 seasons of the UK reality show, there are plenty of names to choose from. But some fans on social media suspect it could be James Tindale, who hasn't shied away from Aussie TV before, as he appeared on First Dates in 2020.
Queen Of The Court
"Will this Queen of the Court continue her reign as Queen of the Jungle?" That's the question asked of us on the official I'm A Celeb Instagram account.
With a trophy cup also visible in the promo clip for this celeb, we can easily assume that this person is a champ in their sport. While tennis player Ash Barty easily springs to mind, the chances of her competing on a physically demanding show like this are pretty slim as she's expecting a baby this year.
A tennis fan's dream come true would be for international sporting stars like Serena Williams or Naomi Osaka to appear, but let's not forget that a court could also be referring to other sports like netball, basketball or volleyball. I guess we'll all find out soon!
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details and clues about the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023.