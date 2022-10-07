Everything We Know About MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises

While the 2022 season titled MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites featured 12 returning contestants from previous seasons and 12 amateur home cooks, it seems like the 2023 season will very much return to the original format featuring new faces to Aussie TV. However, the 'Secrets & Surprises' element makes us think there could be some familiar faces that pop up in the kitchen. Only time will tell what's cooking in the casting room.