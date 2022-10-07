Everything We Know About MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises

After 14 seasons featuring delicious food and entertaining cast members, MasterChef Australia is returning with Season 15 in 2023 called MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises.
As the new name suggests, there'll be twists and turns in the kitchen to keep contestants and audiences guessing so there's plenty to look forward to when it comes back to our screens.
Here is everything we know about the 2023 season of MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises.
Who Is In The Cast?
While the 2022 season titled MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites featured 12 returning contestants from previous seasons and 12 amateur home cooks, it seems like the 2023 season will very much return to the original format featuring new faces to Aussie TV. However, the 'Secrets & Surprises' element makes us think there could be some familiar faces that pop up in the kitchen. Only time will tell what's cooking in the casting room.
Advertisement
Who Are The Judges?
Judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen will be judging the dishes once again. Food writer Melissa, acclaimed chef Jock and former MasterChef winner himself, Andy, took over the judging reigns in 2020 from George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan, who were on the program for 10 years.
"We're back, baby!" Melissa wrote on Instagram after the news was announced, teasing that it'll be "our best @masterchefau season yet!".
What Is The Air Date?
MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises will air on Channel 10 and 10 Play during winter in 2023, and while the show has usually aired over the span of two months in recent years, this season will be shorter. This makes way for spin-off MasterChef: Dessert Masters, as well a huge slate of reality TV shows for the network including The Bachelor, Australian Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, The Challenge Australia and The Real Love Boat.
Where Is It Filmed?
Filming of MasterChef Australia takes place at Centenary Hall, Royal Melbourne Showgrounds.
What Is The Prize?
The winner of MasterChef Australia usually takes home a quarter of a million dollars which is a pretty sweet deal, and exactly what 2022 winner Billie McKay was awarded.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises.