Farmer Wants A Wife Is Australia’s Most Successful Dating Show — So Who’s Still Together?

We are spoilt for choice when it comes to reality TV, especially when it comes to the love variety. There's no shortage of drama-riddled entertainment or steamy and saucy shows to keep us company.
Perhaps it's the skeptic in me, but these dating shows sometimes seem to attract people looking for a quick spot in the limelight rather than a life partner. That is, unless you're watching Farmer Wants A Wife. Cementing itself as Australia's most successful dating reality TV show, the wholesome franchise has seen 10 happy relationships that are still together to this day.
As this year's Farmer Wants A Wife winner is almost revealed, we look back at all the loved-up duos still going strong.