Are Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 Couple Jack & Sarah Still Together?
As Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 barrels to a close, there's one thing on everybody's mind: which lucky couples will find their fairytale ending? Farmer Wants A Wife is one of Australia's most successful reality TV shows, with 20 couples still together today.
Farmer Jack Lonie chose Sarah Linklater over Olivia Turner during his final decision, and it wasn't that much of a surprise. Sarah caught Farmer Jack's eye from the beginning, and she was invited back to his farm for a 24-hour date prior to the others. She was the first one to have a steamy makeout session with the Farmer, and to be honest, nobody else seemed to stand a chance.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But are Farmer Jack and Sarah still together now that their time on the show has wrapped up? We've scoured the internet for all the clues about this adorable Farmer Wants A Wife couple.
What have Farmer Jack Lonie and Sarah Linklater said about their relationship?
Farmer Jack and Sarah have stayed tight-lipped on social media — perhaps they don't want to spoil anything for the reunion — but their final onscreen moment hinted at a solid foundation for the two.
"My feelings for you have grown stronger and stronger. And whether we're sitting in silence or talking for hours, I feel at ease with you. I've always felt pulled back to you and I've always had you on my mind," Jack told Sarah. "I can't imagine my future without you. Sarah, you are a risk, but you are a risk I'm willing to take. I do feel like I'm falling in love with you."
Sarah told Jack she was "so excited" to plan a future with him, so does that mean this Farmer really did find a wife?
Are Farmer Jack and Sarah still together?
An inside source told Refinery29 Australia they're unsure if Jack and Sarah made it in the real world, because they've kept their relationship hidden so well.
According to New Idea, Jack and Sarah are still together, and the Cairns resident has been spotted with Jack on his farm. Yahoo! Lifestyle also reported that Sarah's name has been removed from her workplace's website, which could hint at a permanent move for Sarah to Jack's farm in Tasmania.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The reality TV contestants are currently both following each other on Instagram, so that could be a huge clue. Jack also follows his runner-up Olivia, though, so he might just be keeping up appearances.
However, the current application form for Farmer Wants A Wife 2026 reveals some key information. According to the website, "11 Aussie farmers have found a wife [and] nine more have found long-term love." There are 20 couples still together today, which matches this statement. If Jack and Sarah were still together, the website would have a total of 21 successful couples.
We'll just have to wait until the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion to see if they're living together on Jack's farm.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT