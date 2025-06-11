Everything We Know About The Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 Reunion
Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 has been a wild ride so far. We've seen texting drama between Farmer Thomas and ex-contestant Claire, Farmer Corey and Keeley were accused of sleeping together, and intruder Farmer Jack is currently shaking things up. Three farmers have left the show with their winners, but we're yet to see who Corey and Jack pick.
One of the most interesting episodes of Farmer Wants A Wife is always the reunion, typically filmed a month after the show wraps up, so viewers can get a glimpse of how the couples have settled into their new lives. While there hasn't been much information leaked about the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion yet, an anonymous contestant has given us some sneaky inside info. Here's everything we know about the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion below.
When is the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion?
There are only two farmers left on Farmer Wants A Wife 2025, so the finale and reunion can't be too far away. The reunion date hasn't been confirmed, but in 2024, there were 19 episodes in total. If this season is a similar length, you can expect the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion to be around June 23, 2025.
Who was invited to the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion?
According to our insider, only the farmers and their winners were invited to attend the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion. While the anonymous contestant believes nobody was "annoyed" they weren't invited back, it would have been a great opportunity to air out some grievances.
"I think it would be too hard to have everyone back. But I think it would be nice for anyone who maybe left without clearing some things up or not on the best terms to discuss and find a resolution," they said. "Maybe to say whether they have found love, life after Farmer Wants A Wife, lessons learnt, etc. After all, typically reunions are a place to do this and clear the air."
Who will be attending the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion?
Based on our intel, it looks like the only cast members attending the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion will be Farmer Jarrod and Chloe, Farmer Tom and Georgie, Farmer Thomas and Clarette, Farmer Corey and Farmer Jack, and their winners. Rumours flying around have guessed Corey's winner to be Keeley and Jack's winner to be Sarah, but we'll just have to wait and see.
Which couples are rumoured to still be together?
The insider also told Refinery29 Australia that Farmer Tom and Farmer Thomas are still with their winners, Georgie and Clarette. That bumps up the total of successful Farmer Wants A Wife couples to a whopping 20.
When was the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion filmed?
The Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion was filmed in early December, according to our insider, about four weeks after filming wrapped.
Who will host the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion?
Natalie Gruzlewski will more than likely be hosting the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion and asking the couples some juicy questions. During previous reunions, the episode is hosted by by host of the show itself, and we have no reason to believe 2025 will be any different.
What could happen during the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion?
We'll get an update on all the couples and see if anybody is talking marriage, babies or moving in together. If we're lucky, we might even see a filmed proposal. Of course, it could go the other way, and we could see some broken hearts if any relationships didn't work in the real world.
Farmer Wants A Wife airs Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel 7 and 7Plus
