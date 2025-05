There are 12 intruders joining Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 this week, moving in with the three farmers on the current series, as well as the other women who have been there from the get-go.While I welcome fresh faces, I can’t help but feel a tiny bit disappointed. FWAW has been lovingly labelled as Australia’s most wholesome dating reality TV show , but it doesn’t do a stellar job of reflecting society. A quick glance through the intruder line-up for Farmer Thomas, Farmer Tom, and Farmer Corey reveals that the reality show hasn’t accommodated diverse body shapes or people of colour . It’s been a sticking point for viewers, who have repeatedly called for Channel Seven to shake up their casting processes. Hopefully things will change in the future, but for now, let’s take a look at who will be grabbing an Akubra on Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 this week.