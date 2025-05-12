There are 12 intruders joining Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 this week, moving in with the three farmers on the current series, as well as the other women who have been there from the get-go.
While I welcome fresh faces, I can’t help but feel a tiny bit disappointed. FWAW has been lovingly labelled as Australia’s most wholesome dating reality TV show, but it doesn’t do a stellar job of reflecting society. A quick glance through the intruder line-up for Farmer Thomas, Farmer Tom, and Farmer Corey reveals that the reality show hasn’t accommodated diverse body shapes or people of colour. It’s been a sticking point for viewers, who have repeatedly called for Channel Seven to shake up their casting processes. Hopefully things will change in the future, but for now, let’s take a look at who will be grabbing an Akubra on Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 this week.
Intruders joining Farmer Thomas on Farmer Wants A Wife 2025
Farmer Thomas was left heartbroken when Claire departed the farm early, but he seems to have sparked up a romance with this year’s ‘villain’, Clarette. But with four new intruders also wanting his attention, it will be interesting to see how the new dynamic unfolds.
Laura, Queensland
Laura hails from Queensland where she works as a mine purchasing officer. The 30-year-old wants to join Farmer Thomas’ farm because he “has a smile that would melt butter”. She’ll be looking to see if Thomas has a funny side, because she loves a bit of banter.
Jess, NSW
32-year-old Jess is ready to settle down. The NSW-based contestant’s previous career as an athlete saw her travel around the world for years, so now she wants to find somewhere to call home. “Building a future with a special someone is what I want to prioritise,” she says.
Kirrin, NSW
Kirrin is swapping the skies for farm life, with the glamorous flight attendant landing on Farmer Thomas’ farm. The 35-year-old hails from NSW and describes herself as “adventurous” and “spontaneous”.
Tayla, VIC
32-year-old Tayla frequently faces stressful situations in her job as a paramedic. The Victoria-based contestant is keen to join Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 as she used to spend school holidays on her uncle’s farm. She thinks farm life is a great way to raise kids, so could Tayla and Farmer Thomas be the next success story?
Intruders joining Farmer Tom on Farmer Wants A Wife 2025
Farmer Tom had a rough start to Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 when Emmie-Rose and Bridget left the show, but Eliza and Emma are still in the running. However, the original ladies are going to have to make space for the new intruders.
Jenna, NSW
26-year-old Jenna is a NSW student drawn to Farmer Tom’s “caring vibes”. She also says she’s “caring and nurturing” so perhaps they’ll bond over this. Jenna says that “family is everything” to her, which matches up nicely with Tom’s values.
Emily, QLD
Emily, 32, has a special talent that could be shared on national TV — apparently, she can rap every single Eminem song. Will she serenade the farm animals? One can hope! She says she’s “empathetic, resilient, optimistic, curious and generous”.
Mady, VIC
30-year-old Mady works as a Police Officer and has a degree in forensic science. While she seems to be fulfilled career-wise, she’s super keen to find her life partner. “I’m ready to settle down,” she says. “I so badly want someone beside me to share in moments and to always feel butterflies.”
Tijan, NSW
Dermal Therapist Tijan, 34, says she’s a “sucker for a blondie”, so it makes sense why she’s interested in Farmer Tom. She’s looking for a husband, kids and to live on the land — so she’s in the right place.
Intruders joining Farmer Corey on Farmer Wants A Wife 2025
Farmer Corey is a fourth-generation farmer who has serious chemistry with Keeley. Fans believe he’s already found his pick, but could the new ladies ruffle some feathers? The farmer has four new ladies to choose from.
Kailey, VIC
28-year-old Kailey is looking for her fairytale on Farmer Wants A Wife 2025. The Medical Receptionist says seeing Farmer Corey instantly gave her “butterflies” and she could tell he was a family man. “Family means everything to me,” she says. “I want someone I know who loves me no matter what.”
Amberlee, NSW
Amberlee, 23, is a vet nurse who adores her horses, so she’ll feel right at home on Farmer Corey’s farm. She thinks her values align with Corey and says she’s a hard worker. “I usually have more dirt on me than makeup,” she jokes.
Annie, NSW
Annie works as a Sales Support Officer, but thinks it’s time to swap her stilettos for a pair of RM Williams boots. The 28-year-old was raised on a tomato farm and is keen to embrace farm life.
Chloe, QLD
Registered nurse Chloe says she has “always loved rural life” and wants to find love — Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 seems like the perfect place to find what she’s looking for. Oh, and she also grew up with an evil rooster called Kenny.
Farmer Wants A Wife airs Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel 7 and 7Plus
