However, Styles’ vibrator has the potential to be more than clever branding and fodder for quippy Tweets (as much as those were appreciated). Styles has long been using his image to challenge gender norms. From embracing skirts on the red carpet to donning nail polish and launching his gender-neutral fashion and beauty label, Pleasing, in 2021, he’s been feeling his way through an idea that masculinity doesn’t have to look a certain way. Sitting under this very same label, the vibrator is an extension of Styles' gender philosophy. It's his latest way of critiquing — and broadening — ‘masculine’ ideals.