Harry Styles’ decision to release a sex toy has been exciting in more ways than one. The mere idea that someone as talented and gorgeous as Styles would, in any way, intersect with our sex lives has immediately given rise to fantasies and internet commentary. “If I buy the Pleasing vibrator, does Harry Styles teach me how to use it?” pondered one X user . "’Coming soon’, hell yeah I am!!!” joked another . Upon their release, the vibrator reportedly sold out in only minutes.Of course, Styles and his team anticipated such a response. Styles’ career has been flanked with parasocially adoring fans ever since his One Direction debut. As he’s evolved, both in age and as an artist, he’s embraced an androgynous sexual charisma in the vein of David Bowie or Prince, and his latest commercial venture riffs on this appeal. The Pleasing vibrator and lubricant was accompanied by marketing rife with innuendo and fantasy, from Morse code messaging (which Redditors have since declared to be nonsensical) to a Babygirl-endorsed glass of milk.