We Know There’s An Orgasm Gap — But Why Aren’t We Cumming?

We all know about the orgasm gap between men and women in heterosexual relationships. Australian men are 39% (!) more likely to orgasm than women during sex. But do we really understand why?
We're often talking about all the best ways for women to cum, and how they can achieve the best orgasm of their lives. But before we can truly close the sexual pleasure gap between the genders, we need to understand why straight women struggle to orgasm during partnered sex in the first place.
For those that find it difficult, or even impossible to orgasm during sex, it's important to know that you're far from alone. A study conducted this year found that 82% of women don't orgasm through penetrative intercourse alone and 30% of women rarely or never orgasm during any kind of vaginal intercourse or sexual activity.
So Refinery29 Australia spoke to some women about the real reasons behind why they struggle to orgasm during sex.