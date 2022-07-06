At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Lengthier trips away call for breaking out our best rolling luggage. But what about weekend escapes? For the quick getaway, we need a travel bag that will allow us to sail smoothly through various micro-jaunts via plane, train, camper, and automobile. It’s the kind of bag that possesses the multi-faceted ability to hold our travel outfits and accessories without weighing us down — all while still looking stylish. We're talking about the weekender bag.
The best weekender bags run the gamut in sizes and shapes — so what's right for you depends upon your personal packing preferences. There are durable duffles ripe for over-stuffing, large canvas totes for folding up an extra outfit or two, and even hybrid types with secret roller wheels to tote on multi-terrain. Because each of these bags is built for holding a limited amount, they will ultimately help streamline your packing process to include only the essentials for short stays away.
Flit to and from all of your future adventures by slinging one of the options ahead over your shoulder. Whether you’re travelling for one night or three, these are the best weekender bags to help you do it in style.