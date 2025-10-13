The Green Door’s Arlene Wong Shares Her Favourite Hong Kong Spots
If you've ever landed in a city and wondered, "Where do people actually go out here?", this one's for you. To get the real version of a new place, it helps to know someone on the inside — someone who knows where the locals eat, where to take your friends out, and where to go when you need a breather from the hustle.
Arlene Wong is the woman to ask. She's the brains (and the mixologist) behind The Green Door, a secret basement cocktail bar that, yes, sits behind an unassuming green door on Graham Street in Central. She's also a mum, a vibe expert, and someone who's spent more than a decade making Hong Kong's nightlife feel exciting again. "I design drinks, craft menu concepts, and set the vibe at The Green Door," Arlene told Refinery29 Australia. "It's like a slice of New York plopped right in Hong Kong. I wanted to bring the Milk & Honey vibe, but mix it with underground hip-hop and a whole lot of fun."
When it comes to which area of Hong Kong Arlene loves most, it's Sheung Wan "no question". She's lived in the cool, buzzing suburb on the north-west edge of Hong Kong Island for 10 years and knows every little corner like the back of her hand. That's where she starts many of her own nights out, and where she recommends visitors spend time if they want to understand the pace of the city.
Naturally, some of her favourite places are within walking distance. Sushi Masa for a casual Japanese dinner, Yardbird for lunch that turns into drinks, and Orchard — a low-key cocktail bar that, in her words, "has amazing drinks, but flies under the radar". She's also always keeping an eye on what's new, including Montana, a just-opened spot from the crew behind Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 winner Bar Leone. "Montana is definitely on my must-visit list!"
For a special celebration, Arlene recommended heading to Mono, a fine-dining spot by chef Ricardo Chaneton that brings Latin American flavour to Asia. And if you have one night out in the city? Buckle in for her ultimate itinerary of neighbourhood bars: "Start with lunch at Yardbird in Sheung Wan, then hit Honky Tonks Tavern to kick off the night. From there, make your way to Savory Project, Socio, Dead Poets, Bar Leone, Penicillin, Diplomat, The Green Door, and wrap it up at Gossip.”
You might need an extra sleep in the next day, but Arlene's got just the place for a reset. "I love swimming at Trio Beach in Sai Kung. It's a boat ride away, and it's usually pretty quiet — perfect for chilling out." The beach is easy to access via a short hike, but it's tucked away out of view, so when you're sitting on the white sand, you'll forget all about the city.
For a hit of culture, Arlene recommends checking out the pop-ups in Sham Shui Po, where you'll find mini art galleries and underground DJ sets. "It's where the cool stuff happens," she said. And when asked about what people often overlook while visiting, she points to Kowloon and the New Territories in Hong Kong. "Locals think it's too far, but I love taking people out there — there's so much to discover beyond the island." There, you'll find some of the city's best parks (hello Nan Lian Garden), the historical Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple and plenty of spots to shop, eat and chill.
For Arlene, Hong Kong's energy is best expressed through its food. If you're visiting in October, she recommends the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, an annual celebration of wine, music, food and epicurean offerings. "Hong Kong's a food lover's paradise! You can dig into authentic dishes from all over the world. The culinary scene is raw, real, and bursting with flavour — just the way it should be."
So if you're heading to Hong Kong, skip the obvious landmarks and take notes from someone who actually lives it. Arlene Wong's version of the city is fun, delicious and full of the kind of places you'll want to tell all your friends about.
