Keep It Juicy With 9 Of The Best Portable Chargers For Any Occasion

Let's talk about that feeling of panic when you're scrolling through your FYP, buried deep in a true crime podcast, or googling celebrity gossip, and bam — the dreaded “battery low” notification pops up. It’s annoying to have your smartphone die on an average day, but it can be significantly more intrusive when this happens on a vacation. That’s why we always recommend adding a portable charger to your travel accessories packing list. That way you never miss out on snapping a glorious sunset and will always have the juice to look up directions.
However, not all power banks are created equal. Being the discerning shoppers that we are, we have looked through the cluttered e-commerce aisles to bring you the best portable chargers that'll make low-battery anxiety a thing of the past. What’s more, we have also awarded them superlatives — fastest, thinnest, cheapest, etc. — to make finding the right one for you easier. When you’re on the road and power outlets are nowhere to be found, these powerhouses will be your new best friend.
Best Portable Charger For Android
If you have an Android smartphone or an iPhone 15, this rather compact and aesthetically pleasing charger is the best all-round option. It's lightweight and very easy to carry. Given that it will be the exact same width as your phone when plugged in, you will barely notice when it's there. Any power bank that eliminates the need for a charger cable gets bonus points from us.
Fastest Portable Charger
Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer for Refinery29 US, is a huge fan of Belkin's products, so we will let her do the talking: "I have this Belkin power bank charged and in my purse at all times. I tend to live life on the edge and routinely let my phone run out of battery, so this really is essential when I'm out and about. It takes a while to get to a full charge, but once it's full of juice, it will charge your phone fast — like lightning cable fast, which is unheard of for most power banks. (I've even used the USB-C cable to charge my MacBook if I'm at a coffee shop and forget my charging cord.) In short, it's a tiny but mighty essential for any gadget-toting gal."
Best Magnetic Portable Charger
While portable chargers are convenient, using one also means you need to carry it around with you. Recently, magnetic power banks have been rising in popularity though because you can just snap it to the back of your phone and it sticks without needing to be plugged in to anything. This one from Anker is sleek and powerful, and comes in five different colourways.
Cutest Portable Charger
This power bank will never fail to bring a smile to your face with its cutesy strawberry design. Not only does it charge two devices in one go, but it also comes in green and black. Who knew something as commonplace as a portable charger could serve as a pick-me-up?
Best Solar Power Portable Charger
If you need your portable charger while you're exploring the outdoors, look no further than this solar powered power bank. It even has an in-built torch and compass so you don't get lost on your adventures.
Thinnest Portable Charger
This portable charger is only 6.8mm thick -- around a quarter of an inch -- and boasts a sleek, metal design that will fit into bags, pockets, and even wallets.
Cheapest Portable Charger
This power bank is pretty standard stuff, and it does not have the fastest charging speed. But if you're looking for a cheap, cheerful product, you can't go wrong with this pick that will cost you less than $10 and comes in six different colourways.
Best Travel Portable Charger
This small portable charger features an even smaller LCD digital display that shows you how much charge it has. It also features pass-through charging, meaning you can charge it while it's plugged into your device to charge both at once.
Best LCD Display Portable Charger
Featuring an LCD digital display as well as four different in-built charging cables, this small portable charger is ideal for taking anywhere and to charge a wide range of devices.