Imagine sleeping under the Northern Lights, or waking up in an overwater bungalow with the crystal blue waters of the ocean beneath you. For many of us, these dreamlike experiences reside on our bucket lists, waiting for the perfect moment to be checked off.
The truth is that the world has a lot of hotels, but some are definitely better than others. Certain properties are 100% worth adding to your must-stay travel bucket list, whether its because they have a great location, great amenities, or a serious sense of luxury.
So to help you with your travel dreaming (and planning) we’ve compiled 16 of the most extraordinary hotels from around the globe that you should consider for future trips. Each of these exceptional hotels offers more than just a place to stay; they provide unforgettable experiences that will leave you with stories to tell for a lifetime. They’re not cheap, but they’re worth it, and if you start saving now, maybe you can eventually hit up all of them.