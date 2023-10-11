At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Whether you're a super diligent packer or prefer to wing it right before heading out for the airport, there's no overstating the importance of packing cubes. Not only do they take the stress out of organising your travel bags or suitcase, the compression design makes it easier to cram even more stuff inside. Since everything is neatly separated, you're spared from rummaging through the whole suitcase when you need to locate that extra pair of socks or a tiny toiletry bottle. In other words, your future self will thank you for investing in some proper packing aids.
Not all packing cubes are created equal. Some are better at flattening weeks' worth of outfits down to smaller parcels, while others are designed to squeeze more room out of your weekender bags. And when it comes to travel accessories, you just can't beat the variety and price points on offer at Amazon — especially with all the Prime Big Deal Days discounts. Ahead, we have rounded up the best Amazon packing cubes (some costing as low as $19) to guarantee you headache-free journeys wherever you roam.
Neween makes some of the best (and most affordable) packing cube sets on the market. A lot of users report that they're decent quality for the price. The eight-piece set comes with a cosmetics case, underwear cubes, a flat bag, a drawstring bag, a shoe bag, and large, medium and small mesh bags.
Did you know that compression packing cubes can save you up to 60% storage space after compressing? Yup, they're excellent for those of us who tend to overpack. These ones, in particular, are made from high-quality waterproof fabrics, and come as a six-piece set.
We have poured over thousands of reviews and can confidently anoint this product as the best packing cubes set on Amazon. They always come up as a top best seller, for one. Thousands of people have raved effusively about the quality and design of the cubes, from the tear-resistant, waterproof nylon fabric, to the buckled straps that aid with compression. Another bonus? These can be machine-washed on a gentle cycle.
For those tasked with the challenge of fitting in as many things as possible in limited suitcase real estate, these compression packing cubes are a godsend. Simply load up each cube and use the compression zipper to whittle it all down (the mesh panel allows air to escape). The larger ones are ideal for packing outerwear and bottoms, while the medium size is ideal for tops and undergarments.
The design of these basic-looking packing cubes is actually super well thought out: the middle mesh panel makes it easier to distinguish the contents inside, and the corners of each pouch are stamped with a logo indicating what is inside so you can reach for the exact cube you need.