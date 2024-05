Travelling solo is also a wonderful reminder that you can’t rely on your partner or your friends to be everything to you — you need to be everything to yourself. If you are a woman and you're keen to travel solo (single or in a relationship) but don't know where to start, I suggest doing something like I did. Try joining small group adventures like Intrepid Travel's Women's Expedition in Morocco — which is a female-only group led by a local female tour guide. It can be intimidating to book a trip solo, let alone figure out where to go when you’re actually there. Trips like North India Highlights are a great way to overcome these fears, where you can have everything planned out for you, and give you a local insight into spots you might not have thought to visit otherwise.