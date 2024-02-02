The R29 Guide To The Coolest Stores In Sydney

Welcome one and all to the ultimate guide to the coolest stores in Sydney! Even though many of us are in our online shopping era, there's a unique charm in visiting a brick and mortar store IRL. You know the rush you feel when you find a piece that speaks to your soul, or you stumble upon the perfect gift? That's what we've aimed for in every store on this list.
Whether you fancy a shopping day in sunny Bondi, or find yourself more at home with the alternative crowd of Newtown, there is a spot on this list for you. There are so many fantastic pockets of Sydney for you to do your shopping (or window shopping) in. You could even just spend a whole day trawling up and down Oxford Street, getting lost in the racks. Keep reading for our list of the best stores in Sydney, from Sydney's best bookshops to boutiques that specialise in emerging designers, to Ganni's flagship store and a kitschy decor wonderland. Happy shopping!