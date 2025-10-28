My biggest misconception about Canggu was one of my own creating. Just because I experienced it one way a few years ago, it doesn't mean there weren't others experiencing the coastal village in a completely different way at the exact same time. You can go to Canggu without going to Luigi's and Vault. There are plenty of other places to eat that aren't Crate. It's basically what corner of the pjhysical algorithm you find yourself in. Canggu is ultimately what you make of it, what you keep your mind open to, and where you're at in your life. It would be silly to write it off just because it evokes a certain version of yourself. Why not rewrite it instead?