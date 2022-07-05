Bon Voyage: 17 Travel Accessories You’ll Thank Yourself For Bringing

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Now that the pandemic is slowly subsiding, it's about time to dip your toes back into travelling (if you haven't already). Whether you have all your travels planned or are still surfing Airbnb, it’s a good idea to stock up on some jet-setting essentials. The savviest of travellers not only know how to plan — but they also know how to pack. Since we can't physically map out your trips and fill your suitcases, we crafted a shopping list instead to help streamline the process for you.
Ahead, find a curated shopping guide filled with the best travel accessories that are as smart and reliable as they are stylish. We've got your whole checklist covered from airport security-approved beauty bags to ergonomic tech accessories, and much more.