14 Aussie Women Share Their All-Time Favourite Travel Destination

With lockdowns and travel restrictions thankfully far behind us, it seems like all everyone wants to do now is travel — and we're no exception.
Everyone we know seems to be planning European summer holidays, month-long backpacking trips through Asia or a destination wedding, so we can't help but have international travel on our minds.
But where on earth do we go first? With so many incredible places just a plane trip away, all offering wildly different cultures and experiences, we're truly spoiled for choice.
To inspire you for your next trip, Refinery29 Australia spoke to 14 Australian women to find out their all-time favourite travel destination, and what they loved about it.