The perfect travel mug should be synonymous with sipping fresh hot coffee while peacefully watching the sunrise. Instead, more often than not, the portable beverage holder is the root of lukewarm liquid seeping into our bags and dribbling down our hands during frantic morning commutes. Investing in a reusable to-go cup is a no-brainer — but, finding one that actually works requires a little more dexterity. This is why we scanned the internet to uncover the best travel mugs that will safely insulate your beloved brew while you're on the go.
We plucked out the best of the best from Frank Green, Hydro Flask, S'well, and some well-deserved underdogs worthy of the travel mug spotlight. These picks are vetted to do it all from keeping coffee hot on the longest of commutes to keeping water cold on the hottest of hikes. Ahead, take a peek at our eco-friendly list of top-rated mugs and say goodbye to your lukewarm-spillage worries for good.