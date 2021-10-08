Skip navigation!
Moving Back Into A Share House After A Divorce
by
Katy Thompsett
Home
Happy Rugs Are The Joyous Interiors Trend Set To Revive Your Space
Pema Bakshi
8 Oct. 2021
Home Decor
A Starter’s Guide To The Best TikTok Lights
Michelle Santiago...
8 Oct. 2021
Living
What Are The Best Plants For Levelling Up Your Growing Skills?
Anja Slibar
29 Sep. 2021
Living
You Should Still Spring Clean Right Now, Even If It Feels Pointless
How we mark time now feels so different compared to BC (Before Corona). The only difference between weekends and weekdays right now, for me at least, is wh
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Home
10 Household Hacks Every 20-Something Should Know
by
Kristine Solomon
Home
Your Solution To 9 Common Housemate Problems
by
Marshall Bright
Home
Everything You Need For A Grown Up Tool Kit (For All That DIY You...
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Living
Air Purifying Plants For A Fresh And Clean Home
Indoor pollution kills up to 40,000 people in the UK each year. Help neutralise your house with these plants.
by
Jess Commons
Home
Elevate Your Spring Picnics With These 6 Essential Items
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Pema Bakshi
Living
How Often Do You Really Need To Change Your Sheets?
by
Meghan De Maria
Home
Have We Finally Reached Peak Pastel In Our Homes?
The pandemic radically changed how many of us see our homes. Unable to go outside, the environments we spent our hours in became more precious; we sought t
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Home
For My Asian Mother, Feeding Me “Everything” Was An A...
Once upon a time, my mother told me when I was a child, a spoiled merchant lived at the bottom of a tall mountain. The merchant had storerooms full of rice
by
Clara Wang
Home
Fast Homeware Is Now A Problem We Can’t Ignore
Looking around my flat, as I am now forced to do every day, I realise that I only have two major pieces of homeware which aren’t from a big brand retaile
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Home
A Deep Dive Into How ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ Infiltrated ...
Live. Laugh. Love. Three words which have always been frequently used, but never so consistently in that order until recent years. You can’t have failed
by
Jessica Barrett
Home
Ikea’s Latest Designer Collab Is Bold, Bright & Beautiful
For those unaware, bold is back. Long gone are the days of minimalist chic as interior obsessives welcome in a new era of bright, colourful patterns and st
by
Alicia Lansom
Work & Money
Budgeting Is Rubbish — But You’re Probably Doing It Wrong
by
Ludmila Leiva
Living
This Is What You Do To Stop Grocery Herb Plants Dying Immediately
If you’re a serial killer of herb plants then trust me, you’re not alone. Twitter has been littered with lamentations from people really gettin
by
Jess Commons
Work & Money
How The ‘Bank Of Mum & Dad’ Divides Friendships
One minute your mate’s broke, they literally have no money so can you please stop asking them to go out. The next? They’re buying a house and renti
by
Tess Reidy
Living
Found: The Best Online Marketplaces For Vintage Furniture
by
Pema Bakshi
Wellness
TikTok Taught Me How To Harness Interior Design To Boost My Menta...
With many of us holed up at home (or in our parents’ homes) for the past god knows how long, we’ve become uncomfortably familiar with the four walls of
by
Maggie Zhou
Living
Upgrading Your Glassware Is An Instant Mood-Booster
by
Pema Bakshi
Wellness
Weighted Blankets Are Having A Moment (Again), But They’re ...
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Cait Munro
Living
10 Statement Candles That Double As Art
by
Pema Bakshi
Work & Money
In A WFH World, Your Housemates Need To Be Your Ideal Colleagues Too
Over the course of the pandemic, many young people decided to ditch their respective working cities and head elsewhere. For many, the return to their old b
by
Alicia Lansom
Living
How To Stock Your Pantry If You Don't Really Know How To Cook
Unpacking and organising all your belongings in a new apartment is pretty stressful, but for those who aren’t yet proficient in the kitchen, filling
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
A 5-Step Guide To Spring-Cleaning Your Wardrobe
Sure, the whole concept of spring-cleaning feels quaint and archaic just now. We’re more about deep cleaning. Serious cleaning. And besides, you’ve got
by
Lauren Bravo
Wellness
What To Do If You Think You Have A Ghost
Having the rare ghost encounter in a creepy hotel or at a historic landmark makes for a great story and can be a thrilling (even fun) experience. But, if a
by
Sara Coughlin
Living
These Self-Care Gifts Are Exactly What You Need Right Now
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Tech
23 Old Computer Games You Completely Forgot About
by
Madeline Buxton
Most Wanted
5 Mini Humidifiers To Make Your Desk A Moisture-Filled Oasis
by
Karina Hoshikawa
