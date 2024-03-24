11 Rugs That Will Bring Any Room Together For Under $300

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
A good rug can do wonders. It can unify a space. It can bring personality to a rented home (with no risk of losing your deposit); it can add a touch of warmth, both physical and aesthetic; it can cover a multitude of sins on the floor beneath; it can make a big room cosier and give a small room more life.
That said, finding homewares that are in your budget and fit your vibe isn't always easy, particularly larger-scale items like rugs which need to be able to withstand lots of wear and tear and can cost upwards of $1000. While they are an investment that you're not going to swap out as easily as some cushions or trinkets, you don't need to break the bank to source one.
Luckily, we've done the hard work for you. Ahead we've scoured the Internet for the chicest affordable rugs (all under $300, thank you very much) to suit all sizes and aesthetics.