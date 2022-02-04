20 Homewares That Will Spruce Up Your Space For Under $100

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
For anyone that's taken on the task of decorating a space, you're likely still trying to recover the dent it made in your bank account. While we're aware that big-ticket items like couches and washing machines are bound to require a hefty chunk of cash, we often underestimate the cost of everything else. From populating your glassware collection to finding just the right reading seat, it all really starts to add up.
But creating a space that's right for you doesn't have to cost a fortune. Second-hand marketplaces are a go-to, if you have the time. Otherwise, look at your space and identify where you can save a buck or two. Perhaps you invest in a timeless dining table set, but can opt for more affordable tableware, or, you may want to scrap the idea of an expensive coffee table in favour of a cheaper side table that functions just as well.
Here at R29 Australia, we know that interiors can be overwhelming, so we've scoured the Internet for what you can get for $100 or less. Scroll on for the affordable pieces we'll be shopping for our homes this season.
