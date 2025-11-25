Twenty-four hours later, my protein shake was frozen solid in the pint jar and ready to be creamed. The lid of the pint swaps out for the Creamifying paddle, and the jar clicks into place on the device pretty easily (although, pro tip: push harder than you think). Then, I pressed the ice cream mode button and let it do its Creamifying.



Heads up: The sounds the motors make are truly terrifying. I was slightly worried that it was going to smoke out and spark a fuse with the whining, moaning, and keening sounds coming from the Creami. I wished the TikToks had warned me about that, so I'm passing along my expertise. Apparently, it's totally normal, and the noises are just the intense sounds of ice shaving, and you're not actually at risk of blowing up your kitchen. The process took about three minutes, and so when it was finished, I unlocked the pint and took off the lid to reveal... not ice cream. What actually was there was a weird powdery substance that tasted as chalky as it looked. Luckily, I'd been warned that might happen, and users recommended putting a little bit of water into the pint and respinning it. So, that's what I did.