If you thought TikTok was just a place for out-of-the-box beauty hacks and uber-niche fandoms, you’re not alone (or wrong). Though we’re well aware of Tiktok's fashion aesthetic subcultures, we’ve clearly been sleeping on the home side of things.
Between endless reality TV shows, Instagram and Pinterest, there's no real shortage of interior design inspiration. And yet, it’s never enough for the homewares-obsessed.
As the app's highly bingeable algorithm proved to me, there's a whole world of interior design waiting on TikTok. From the prolific 'Cottagecore' trend that embraces simpler living, to the rise of the 'Avant Basic' trend taking over our wardrobes and homes one tufted rug at a time, these aesthetics are all-encompassing, providing us with some much-needed guidance when shopping for homewares in a saturated market.
But with the #HomeDecor tag accumulating over 10.5 billion views on TikTok, there's a lot of content to sift through. To help you navigate the interior trends worth taking into real life, we've compiled five interiors 'core' vibes worthy of adopting into your own abode.