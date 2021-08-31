I Tried 5 Viral TikTok Beauty Hacks — & These Are The Results

Growing up with a mum who would consistently tell me that shaving would make the hairs grow back twice as thick and triply evil, this viral technique gave me shivers. But once the algorithm noticed that I’d picked up on the idea and sent more examples of people using a face razor effectively so that their makeup could be applied smoothly while brightening their skin — and with a pack of three only costing £2.99 from Superdrug — my fears were dispelled. Opting for a lilac razor to match my Backstreet Boys tee, I began mowing the peach fuzz, starting at my jawline and very slowly making my way upwards. It took a lot longer than you’d imagine and I definitely missed spots, but my face looked undeniably smoother than it ever had — so much hair and dead skin came off with each stroke. It was a simultaneously fantastic and disgusting experience, though it did leave my skin feeling a little on the sensitive side afterwards, with noticeable bumps and blemishes the following day.