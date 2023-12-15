At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Makeup is one of the easiest ways to embrace the grandeur of party season, and there are some makeup looks that are simply synonymous with this time of year. Glitter eyeshadow? Tick. Red lip? Check. However, while crimson pouts and shimmery eyelids might be Christmas and New Year’s Eve classics (for good reason), they are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to party makeup.
This time of year provides the perfect excuse to up your beauty game. Inspiration for new looks isn't always the easiest to find, though, especially in the hectic holiday haze of party planning and gift shopping. So, if you're on the hunt for some festive inspiration, we’ve got you covered. Whether you're a beauty enthusiast or more of a novice, a glitz and glam lover or a makeup minimalist, we scoured Instagram to bring you 38 holiday party makeup looks to suit all budgets and preferences.