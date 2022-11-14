If you're going to do natural, Sara told me, reach for a deep brown eyeliner pencil and swipe it along your upper waterline. Makeup artists refer to this trick as 'tightlining'. Using your finger, lift up your eyelid and glide the eyeliner pencil along, trying your best to avoid the tear duct. "Doing this thickens up your lashes without you having to do anything major," said Sara. "It makes the lashes look so much more dense. Even if you didn't want to wear mascara but you wanted some kind of definition, this is so quick." Sure enough, the slick of liner made my lashes look lush. Who would've thought something so simple could make such a difference?