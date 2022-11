"Here at Trish we always start with the eyes," Sara told me, "so step one is the Jumbo Eye Base Essentials, £31 . This is like a concealer for your eyelid. You can apply eyeshadow over the top of it or you can leave it as it is." For ease, I chose to skip eyeshadow and the difference using just the Base was eye-opening — literally. It brightened my eyes, which can appear dark thanks to discolouration (particularly in the inner corner) and it blanketed the stubbly bits under my eyebrows that I was too lazy to pluck before my appointment. A product like this is undetectable compared to concealer, which accentuates lines and can appear chalky. If you're on a budget, try KIKO MILANO Neutral Eye Base, £7.99