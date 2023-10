Bobbi Brown Gave Me A Makeup Lesson On Zoom & I Learned So Much

“Oh my god, that’ll get you into trouble,” remarked Bobbi when I mentioned I’d seen TikTokers decanting bronzing drops directly onto their skin from the bottle. The result may look good on camera, but it doesn’t translate well in real life — and it’s a little wasteful. Bobbi’s way is entirely different to what you may have seen online: “I like applying bronzer on bare skin, rather than on top of foundation, otherwise you have to think more about how you’re blending it. This way, you might not need as much [base] makeup.” A little bit goes a long way, said Bobbi, who likes to put a pea-sized amount of Gel Bronzer, £32 , on her finger. Tap that onto your forehead, nose and chin, where the sun actually hits you, and whatever is left over, pull it down your neck, Bobbi advised. In the spaces in between bronzer, you can apply a little foundation or concealer for coverage. “If you need more bronzer, add more.” The key to nailing a convincing sun-kissed look? “Always do your makeup in natural light,” advised Bobbi.