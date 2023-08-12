Interested In Ilia? 4 R29ers Put The Products To The Test

Almost every week a new makeup brand steps into the spotlight as a must-have of the moment, either by trending on TikTok or by being revealed as a celeb's cherished buy. And in true R29 fashion, we have to see if it lives up to the hype. We've already subjected Glossier, Fenty and Rare Beauty to our exacting standards; now it's Ilia's turn.
Ilia isn't new but its approach to makeup certainly was when it was founded back in 2011. Now, with the rise of the "clean girl" beauty trend, driven in part by TikTok and celebrity influencers like Sofia Richie Grainge and Hailey Bieber, the brand and its products are back in the social media spotlight. Ilia combines natural and synthetic ingredients to create simple formulas that sit somewhere between makeup and skincare — think foundations packed with aloe vera extract and lip and cheek tints stuffed with sunflower oil.
Among the products getting the most attention on social media are the Limitless Lash Mascara, the Multi-Sticks and the Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40. You may have seen beauty influencer Olivia Ancell praise the shade match and finish of the skin tint, for instance, or perhaps you've seen beauty TikToker Kate rave about the mascara, claiming it's actually "perfect". Elsewhere, popular creator and makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira tested almost all of the brand's products for the first time on camera, delivering positive reviews of both the Super Serum Skin Tint and the True Skin Serum Foundation.
Is Ilia really the ultimate in no-makeup makeup? Is it just makeup for influencers who film in perfect lighting or can regular beauty lovers enjoy it too? And are the your-skin-but-better results worth the price tag? Ahead, four R29ers put Ilia to the test to see whether they would splurge on this spenny, skincare-meets-makeup brand. Keep reading to find out what we liked and what we'll be leaving behind.
