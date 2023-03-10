I Tried £434 Worth Of Fenty Beauty & These Ones Really Work (Work, Work, Work)

Fenty Beauty is back in the limelight (did it ever really leave?) thanks to Rihanna’s attention-grabbing performance last month at the Super Bowl halftime show. While the singer work, work, work, work, worked that stage, dishing out hit after hit from her 18-year career, she still managed to plug her cosmetics line (always the businesswoman).
Whipping out Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Setting Powder for a mid-performance touch-up (while already wearing a full face of Fenty products), Rihanna was a walking advert for her own brand. So, of course, I got the lot to see which products better have my money.
I'd dabbled in Fenty Beauty before — the Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick, which lasts for hours on end, and Match Stix, which make contouring effortless — but I might well have been the only girl in the world yet to try the Pro Filt’r Foundation, Full Frontal Mascara and Cheeks Out Blush. All that changed when close to the entire collection (worth a staggering £434) landed on my doorstep.
Would I be asking these products where they had been all my life? Or would I be left disappointed? Keep reading to find out and see just how many Rihanna puns I can squeeze into one review.
