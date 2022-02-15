When I spoke to the mama-to-be on the red carpet, I shared that I had just had a baby last year to which she screamed in excitement, the way a friend would when you tell them a bit of exciting news. "You're giving me hope, girl," Rihanna tells me (or rather, the shell of me, as I'm pretty sure my soul exited my body when she uttered those words). In that moment, Rihanna showed a sliver of vulnerability, reminding us that even though she is an icon, she is embarking on a nerve-racking journey that so many of us will or have faced before — becoming a parent for the first time.