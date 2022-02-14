When you hear people talking about those women who can do it all, I'm fairly certain they're all actually referring to Rihanna. The 33-year-old singer slash entrepreneur is not only the richest female musician in the world (currently worth over a billion dollars), but she is also continuing to break boundaries in the fashion and beauty worlds with every move she makes — even while pregnant. On Friday evening, the expectant mother hosted a digitally-immersive event at Goya Studios in Hollywood to celebrate all three of her beauty brands: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Eau de Parfum. This marks the first official public appearance Rihanna has made since announcing her pregnancy, so naturally, she did it in true #badgalriri fashion.
Advertisement
Rihanna wore a sheer, sparkly green halter top from The Attico, which perfectly highlighted her gorgeous growing bump. She complemented the top with matching shredded silver and pink ombré pants and completed the look with a full face of Fenty Beauty, of course, which included a bold red lip, fittingly called 'The MVP.'
When I spoke to the mama-to-be on the red carpet, I shared that I had just had a baby last year to which she screamed in excitement, the way a friend would when you tell them a bit of exciting news. "You're giving me hope, girl," Rihanna tells me (or rather, the shell of me, as I'm pretty sure my soul exited my body when she uttered those words). In that moment, Rihanna showed a sliver of vulnerability, reminding us that even though she is an icon, she is embarking on a nerve-racking journey that so many of us will or have faced before — becoming a parent for the first time.
Read on to see what else she had to say about Fenty Beauty, from what sets it apart from other celebrity brands to what skin-care products she's currently using to maintain her glow. Plus, Rihanna shares how her beauty outlook has changed since becoming pregnant.
On what makes Fenty Beauty so successful compared to other celebrity beauty brands
"For me, and my entire team, they know how I feel about authenticity. It’s so easy to get a little viral TikTok moment, but for us, it's about sustainability, it's about making sure the products are something that I love that I can stand by; I'm very, very, very involved in all aspects of the brand, to the point it probably ticks everybody off. They're like, ‘'Let us make a choice here!' It's always going to be that way. I have to love it. I have to stand by it. I have to see how it performs in real life. I can love it here, but I have to test it on me. I have to make sure it doesn’t crack, or it doesn’t bleed, or it doesn’t wear off in a strange way. I want to be the guinea pig for every product that I put out there."
Advertisement
On what makeup makes her feel good right now
"Lipstick, for sure, is a big transformer for me. It always has been though, not just now, but especially now. It can change a look, it can make a look, it can transform your feeling. Because you know, a lot of days, I'm really tired, especially now, but it gets you off the couch, for sure, if you can put on a bomb lipstick and just *snaps fingers* put on a look to go with it."
On how she’s taking care of her pregnant, pandemic skin
"Right now, in the winter months, my skin has been having a little dry spell at times, so you get those little flakes, so I’m using the Pre-Show Glow to take that off and then start from scratch. It’s a great beauty regimen. You start with that, you go to your toner, you go to your moisturizer, and then at night, you can do a Reset. Sometimes I even use my Reset in the day, just to keep it uber moisturized."
On feeling the most beautiful she’s ever felt
"I do feel very beautiful — it’s from inside. You know that all these changes that your body is going through is because you’re creating this person, this life! And even when I’m reading all the apps and finding out what my body is doing, what the baby’s doing this week, it freaks me out. Like, God does not make a mistake, everything is for a reason. I'm enjoying it and I'm appreciating it. Everything. It’s exciting. It’s such a cool journey."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.