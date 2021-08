Rihanna Taps An All-Black Women Biker Gang For The Latest Savage X Fenty Campaign

On Friday, Rihanna released the August campaign for her size-inclusive lingerie brand Savage x Fenty , and its stars aren’t who you might expect. (Then again, it’s Rihanna we’re talking about, and nothing she does is expected.) Tapped to model the 100-plus-piece collection of bras and panties was Caramel Curves , a women-only biker gang made up of Black mothers, small business owners, and community leaders who live in New Orleans. “The Caramel Curves show the world what being a badass boss is all about, while bringing sexiness along for the ride,” the “Work” singer-turned-designer, who happens to be a motorcycle enthusiast herself , said in a press release.