Savage X Fenty’s Debut Pride Collection Stars Drag Race Favorite Gigi Goode

“I have done a lot of reflecting on [my] gender identity over these past couple of years, and though I’m still growing and figuring it out, I have pretty much come to the conclusion that it’s okay for your identity to shift and waver as time goes on,” Goode tells Refinery29. “That’s what fluidity is!” As for their advice to others, Goode says to really hone in on yourself, rather than listening to what others have to say. “The only reason you might feel like you have to choose an identity is for the convenience of the people around you,” says Goode. “Just know what pronouns make you feel the most at home, and let your close friends and family know.” For people outside of that bubble, Goode is comfortable with a number of different pronouns, “as long as [people are] using respect!”