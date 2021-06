Queerness Is

About

Queer culture is about more than just our personal experiences, it’s about the way we stand out as individuals and find freedom in our collective joy. It's how we entertain ourselves, express ourselves, find happiness, redefine success, communicate, and love each other. It’s a TikTok bio. It’s cuffed jeans. It’s a lighting scheme. Queerness is no one thing. Queerness is a fact. Queerness just IS. Queerness is everything.