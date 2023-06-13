I Shaved My Legs After 5 Years To Be A Bridesmaid — Here’s Why

As I rubbed my now smooth legs together, I racked my brain for answers to why my reaction had been so different from my expectation. If I was honest with myself, I had been leaning into more traditionally feminine things lately. During the depths of lockdown I got really into bold makeup and graphic liner and had started wearing a colorful makeup look almost every day. I had also recently started getting my nails done again, a practice I had dropped in my early 20s. Hell, I had just bought a dress and felt excited about it. And that’s when it hit me, I was easing back into femininity because I felt more comfortable in my queerness than ever before. I didn’t need to fit into some idealistic androgynous box to feel like a gay genderqueer woman, I just was one. I was, perhaps, on the other side of my gender expression exploration — deeply comfortable in myself both covered in body hair and completely shaven.