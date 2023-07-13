“I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Cried That Hard:” The Toll Of Excluding Nonbinary Students From Sororities

Dye wondered if their Times Delphic interview had done more harm than good. On one hand, raising awareness was important. And their message had reached people. Andi Turnbull, for example, was a first-year student at Drake who identified as nonbinary when the newspaper article came out, and told Refinery29 that it had changed his mind after assuming he couldn’t rush. "Being nonbinary at college is already hard, and I figured that non-professional fraternities and sororities was one more thing I wouldn't get to be a part of," he said. "But then I suddenly was feeling some hope about joining." He thought he might find friends and community in Greek life. But after hearing the bylaw was revoked, he chose not to go through recruitment after all. "There are so many anti-LBGTQ+ laws being introduced [nationally] and now even at Drake — a totally liberal beacon — we're taking inclusivity away," he said. "It sucks."