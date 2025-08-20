The New Moon In Virgo Is Here — & It’s Very Unique
A New Moon is the first phase of a lunar cycle that will bring forth advances and exploration. It urges us to see past our limits and to gain insight through new ventures. The New Moon in Virgo on August 23rd, creates an opportunity to tune into the ebb and flow of the world. If we listen, with care and a spirit of invention, to the world we can tune into the rhythms of nature and start to find a better way of being.
This New Moon is unique. It squares the wildcard planet Uranus, currently transiting the sign of Gemini. And the New Moon comes to connect with Uranus, we will see that our visions and dreams take a turn for the better. Uranus is an unpredictable planet, but that doesn't mean we need to worry. Understand that we have the power to call positivity into our lives. Our choices will make an impact and push us to take the road less traveled.
Knowing that you have the ability to augment your life for the better is going to give you a thrilling sensation during this New Moon. We can choose to manifest a better situation in our romantic lives, in our careers, home life, or sense of self. It’s important to embrace our individuality and do what makes us happy on a soulful level, rather than just conforming.
Creatively, we will be able to flex our talents because Uranus is about innovation and progress. Our visions are going to have an impact on the world at large, so thoughts about technology or politics may also inform our creative practice. We must be in sync with the universe, because as it changes, so will we. We are now aware of how we can transcend and transform.
The shadow side of a Uranian transit is that we may be irritable and have a quick temper. It might be necessary to walk away from a problem and spend time focusing on ourselves. Taking time out isn't a horrible idea. Don't deny yourself the time to be on your own and to find yourself.
Now you are aware of the good, the bad, and the ugly components of the New Moon. Whether or not we’re emotionally ready, the key theme is growth and change. It can be as simple as modifying one’s ideology or go all the way to organizing a protest and taking a stand to help humanity. Regardless of what we opt to commit to, the New Moon in Virgo is taking the veil from our eyes and urging us to take note of how we can utilize our gifts to make our lives, and the world, a better place.
